by Tara Egan

We are pleased to announce the winners of the 2016 NEMBC Broadcasting Awards.



2016 Station of the Year

4EB, Brisbane

2016 Innovative Program of the Year

AFL Multicultural Programs on Polyfonix, 3ZZZ, Melbourne

2016 Volunteer Contribution of the Year

Peter Jeffries, The World of Art, 6EBA, Perth

Shorsh Ali Ahmad, Kurdish Voice Program, Plenty Valley FM, Melbourne

2016 Best coverage of Women’s Issues

Yes She Can, 1CMS, Canberra

Congratulations to all the winners!