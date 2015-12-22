The Inaugural National Multicultural Women’s Conference 2016

This national event is an outcome of an innovative partnership between Settlement Services International (SSI) and the Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia (FECCA), with support from Ethnic Communities’ Council of NSW, that will provide a holistic perspective towards shaping a shared vision and driving change.

The NEMBC is a partner to the NMW Conference and recommends ethnic community broadcasters attend this event. Dr Tangi Steen President of the NEMBC will be speaking at the conference.

The vision for the conference is to create a collaborative, inclusive and engaging platform to share knowledge, inform the national agenda, and recognise and celebrate the outstanding contribution women from diverse backgrounds make to our society.

The EARLY BIRD has been extended till the 12 September so don’t miss out and register now and read more.