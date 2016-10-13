Good News! Early Bird Registration extended, now closing on 21 October

October 13, 2016
by Sarita Yadav
National Conference 2016

We extend a warm welcome to attend the NEMBC National Conference in Sydney from 25 to the 27 November at the Novotel Sydney Central. The conference is hosted by 2000FM Sydney’s full time Ethnic community radio station.

Registrations

Click here to register for the main conference.  Early bird registration close 21 October.

Click here to register for Radioactive Youth Media Conference.

Conference Dates

Radioactive Youth Media Conference Friday 25 November 9.00 am – 4.30 pm

Main Conference Reception Friday evening 25 November

NEMBC Main Conference Saturday 26 November 9.00 am – 5.00 pm

Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation Saturday 26 November 7.00 pm – late

NEMBC 2016 AGM Sunday 27 November 9.00 am – 2.00 pm

Find out more details here
