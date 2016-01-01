Position Vacant: Operations Officer

The position includes work such as: membership, communications, assisting with projects, advocacy and management support. It’s a great chance to work in a dynamic organisation committed to community media, social justice and the power of multicultural communities.

The NEMBC is the peak organisation representing ethnic community radio broadcasters throughout Australia. There are over 600 member programs at over 100 metropolitan and regional stations, broadcasting in some 100 languages and producing over 2000 hours of local programming each week.

People from a non-English speaking background are encouraged to apply.

To apply applicants must follow the guidelines mentioned below in ‘How to Apply’. Applicants who don’t submit applications as stated below may not be considered.

Closing date: Friday 05 February 2016

Download the Operations Officer position description and application details as a pdf.

Position Details

Full time

Salary – based on the SACS Award Level 5

Place of work – Fitzroy, Melbourne

Key Areas

New Members and Membership Support /Operations and Management Support / Communications and Advocacy/ Project Support and Development.

Create new membership opportunities and work with existing membership to enhance opportunities for members.

Promote and communicate the values of the ethnic and multicultural community broadcasting sector.

Advance the interests of community broadcasting though advocacy, campaigns and projects.

Perform high level operational or administration tasks, including finalising acquittals, research and editing documents.

Enhance and develop projects, including development and support; assist with the aims and directions of NEMBC projects.

Work closely with the Executive and Policy Officer including understanding work on projects, procedures and policy.

Shared Responsibilities

The Operations Officer reports to the Executive and Policy Officer of the NEMBC and works closely with staff and projects at the NEMBC.

Work co-operatively with other staff to achieve organisational objectives

Demonstrate commitment to and understanding of the values of ethnic community broadcasting

Maintain high standard work practices and ensure integrity, respect and confidentiality

Follow all NEMBC policies and procedures

Perform other duties as required

Other Requirements

The nature of the industry and this position mean that some after hours and weekend work will be required

Metropolitan and interstate travel may be required

Key Selection Criteria (KSC)

Preferred skills:

Experience and knowledge of the ethnic community broadcasting sector or experience working with ethnic communities or in a multicultural environment. Proven work experience on projects: dealing with planning, set-up, finances, outcomes, report writing and acquittals. Experience in communication: writing and presentation skills, use a wide range of communication tools, and present promotional information. Proven organisational skills in operational matters, including: the ability to prioritise, work to deadlines, multi-task and plan ahead. Excellent administrative skills and experience in providing support for management roles. Ability to work independently, co-ordinate others, take initiative, problem solve and seek responsibility. Good verbal communication and interpersonal skills including the ability to liaise effectively with a diverse range of people, including those from ethnic and multicultural backgrounds. Personal attributes and skills which ensure attention to detail follow through on tasks, ability to identify and implement systems and processes. Advanced skills with common software programs relevant to administrative roles.

Desirable skills:

Work in membership issues: have experience with membership services. Experience in a role providing support to management and committees.

Back to top

Reporting lines

Responsible to the NEMBC Executive Committee, through the Executive Officer.

How to apply

The following information is to assist you to apply for the position:

You must address all of the Key Selection Criteria (KSC). Each point of the KSC must be addressed, one by one in a paragraph or two, and a recent resume included in the application.

The answers to the KSC should be put before the resume in the application.

Please note: Applications that do not address the KSC may not be considered.

Here are some basic pointers and further information on the KSC

It is a good idea to do some basic research about the job before submitting your application to achieve the best results. Before you apply, we suggest that you think about the job requirements and gather some information so that you can focus better on your job application.

> Understand the job and Key Selection Criteria (KSC)

If you don’t fully understand the job requirements you may have difficulty demonstrating that you are the best person for the job. Study the Position Description, including Key Selection Criteria, along with any other relevant information you have collected. If you are unsure about any aspects of the job, call the Administration Officer during normal business hours. They’ll be happy to answer your questions.

The following is a good checklist:

Read and reread the advertisement, KSC and Position Description. Print or save the Job Details, Position Description, so you can easily refer to it later. Highlight key words in the first KSC and think about what the employer is asking for. The Key Selection Criteria outlines the qualities, knowledge and skills needed to do the job. Write a short statement (one or two paragraphs) that sells your specific capabilities for each criterion. List examples of how you meet the KSC. Describe relevant skills, experience, incidents, training and personal qualities. Include specific examples by demonstration of how you have experienced those skills and knowledge in past positions.

Writing a good response to each criterion is invaluable in preparing you for the interview stage of the selection process. You could use the SAO approach:

Situation – Where and when did you do it?

Action – What did you and how did you do it?

Outcome – What was the result of your actions?

Don’t forget



Find out about the employer. Go to their website and get the information about the organisation. This will give you a better understanding of what kind of work you will be doing.

Ask yourself these questions:

Decide if you are you qualified to do the job.

Do I meet all or most of the Key Selection Criteria of the job?

Could I do the job with some training – formal or on-the-job?

Do I have skills gained in other fields of work that may be transferable?

If so, then you are ready to apply and answer the KSC and send us your resume.

Good luck with your application.

Closing date

Friday 05 February 2016

Enquiries

For all enquiries please contact the NEMBC by phone on (03) 9486 9549 or email exec@nembc.org.au