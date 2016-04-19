Inaugural National Conference on Migration, Media and Integration/Social Cohesion 2016

NEMBC is pleased to invite you to the inaugural National Conference on Migration, Media and Integration.

The Conference will take place on May 31st- 1st June , 2016 in Melbourne, Victoria.

The overall theme of the conference is “Media representations of ethnic communities and their impacts on integration and social mobility”.

The objectives of the conference include:

To analyse and discuss mainstream media representations of migrant communities in Australia

To identify the potential impacts of negative media coverage of ethnic groups, especially in relation to integration and social mobility policy outcomes

To explore the links between media, migration and integration and how mediated connections can help to improve and accelerate the settlement and integration of ethnic groups in Australia

To identify barriers to and explore solutions for an increased visibility of migrant journalists/reporters/presenters in popular media outlets in Australia

To discuss the handling of mediated communication by leaders of new and emerging migrant communities in addressing challenges raised by difficult community issues such as radicalisation, crime and family violence

To explore ways to develop strong, independent and viable migrant media outlets in an increasingly fragmented media landscape in Australia

Registrations are now open for the Inaugural National Conference on Migration, Media and Integration 2016. Click here for full conference details, or to register.