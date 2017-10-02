2017 eChamps applications open now!

October 02, 2017
by Tara Egan
echamps-logoExciting multimedia training opportunity –  become an NEMBC eChamp and lead your community to a path of change!

The eChamps learn how to make the NEMBC conference go live on social media platforms including blog, vlogs, facebook, twitter and you will get to document, share, record, edit, capture, chat, write, film, distribute, friend, comment, fan, like and get involved in all the media goodness we can get our hands, heads, ears, eyes and tech on!

Where

The 2017 NEMBC Youth Media Conference and NEMBC National Conference, Novotel Canberra.

When

Training will take place on Thursday, 23 November. The mae the conference go live on Friday, 24 November and Saturday, 25 November.

2014-echamps What’s in it for me?

You will be trained in how to extend the reach of your program using social media. You’ll get to know a bunch of other people who are interested in technology and broadcasting, develop national networks and get free registration for both the NEMBC Youth Media Conference and NEMBC National Conference.

For more information, please head to the NEMBC website www.nembc.org.au

Also, the traiing is FREE!

What’s in it for your station?

You’ll support your station by helping them step into the revolution and pass on your skills to other broadcasters.

Apply Now!

There are limited places available! Are you an eChamp? Fill out the 2017 echamps application form and send it to exec@nembc.org.au

Inquiries? Please phone (03) 9486 9549 or email exec@nembc.org.au

