Nominations for 2017 NEMBC Broadcasting Awards are now open for below categories:

Tony Manicaros Project Grant – OPEN ALL YEAR ROUND

The Tony Manicaros Award will fund up to $2,000 for an innovative project which utilises, extends or develops opportunities in ethnic community radio broadcasting.

The Tony Manicaros grant is open all year round to any NEMBC member program, so you can forward an application at a time that suits your project.

APPLY HERE

Radio Station of the Year

The radio station that has made a significant achievement in highlighting ethnic and multicultural community issue(s) within their community.

Innovative Program of the Year

For the ethnic program that has showcased the most innovative content and program production.

Volunteer Contribution of the year

In recognition of an individual volunteer who has made an outstanding contribution to Ethnic community broadcasting.

Women’s Presenter of the Year

Recognising a female ethnic broadcaster who produces a radio program with a women’s focus who has made an outstanding contribution to ethnic community broadcasting.

Youth Presenter of the Year

Recognising a young presenter aged between 15-30 years who produces a radio program with a youth focus who has made an outstanding contribution to ethnic community broadcasting.

Eligibility

All local, state and national ethnic or multicultural community radio programs are eligible to apply.

Applications can be made by the broadcasters themselves, their community or by station management.

Due Deadline

Applications for the NEMBC Broadcasting Awards will be closed on Monday, 04 September 2017

The awards recognise ethnic and multicultural broadcasters and their radio stations which:

Contribute to media diversity in Australia

Service the needs of ethnic communities

Display a dedication to building stronger community ties

Raise the profile of ethnic and multicultural broadcasting, and

Display a high level of skills through production content

Click here for the 2017 NEMBC Broadcasting Awards guidelines

Click here for application form