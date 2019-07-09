2019 NEMBC Awards

The NEMBC Broadcasting Awards recognise excellence in the ethnic community broadcasting sector and provide the opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments of ethnic and multicultural broadcasters and stations in maintaining a high quality of ethnic broadcasting in Australia and credit those whose aim to:

Contribute to media diversity in Australia

Service the needs of ethnic communities in Australia

Display a dedication to building stronger community ties

Raise the profile of ethnic and multicultural broadcasting in Australia.

Display a high level of content making skill

The NEMBC is pleased to announce the categories for the 2019 Brisbane conference:

Innovative Program of the Year Community Engagement for a Metro and Sub Metro station Community Engagement for a Regional Station Women Presenter of the Year Youth Presenter of the Year Tony Manicaros Award

To nominate for an Award please complete the form including all details as requested. Apply Now! You can also download a copy of the Award Application Form either in Word or PDF.

NOMINATIONS CLOSE 14 OCTOBER 2019

Download the information about each of the Award categories:

The winners will be announced at the special gala dinner in Brisbane that also celebrates 40 years of radio station 4EB.

This is a fantastic opportunity to receive national recognition from Australia’s peak organisation for multilingual broadcasters.

Eligibility: All ethnic or multicultural community radio programs who are NEMBC Members or have Stations that are members are eligible to apply. Applications can be made by programmers themselves or by their station or community.

