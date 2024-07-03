3ZZZ is looking for a passionate leader to join their team as a Station Manager!

July 03, 2024
by Camilo Montoya Yepes
If you’re a visionary with a proven track record in managing radio stations, this could be your dream role. You’ll lead a dedicated team, oversee daily operations, and ensure 3ZZZ continues to deliver high-quality content to its listeners.

All applications are treated with complete confidentiality. To apply please send your resume with a covering letter to the president George Salloum (sallcorp@tpg.com.au).

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All applicants will be acknowledged.

Find more information here: https://www.3zzz.com.au/news/job-opportunity-3zzz-station-manager/

