4EB Radio Manager Employment Opportunity

Opportunity to Apply for the General Manager of Radio Station 4EB



Brisbane’s Multicultural Community Radio 4EB broadcasts in more than 50 different languages on two different stations – 4EB FM 98.1 and Global Digital. Holding a full time broadcast license since 1979, we are seeking a community leader to continue to grow Radio 4EB as a strong media based multicultural organisation. Radio 4EB is located at Kangaroo Point, the station is very active in local events as well as online through the 4EB website and via social media.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, you will lead a small team of staff and a very large base of more than 700 volunteers connecting with the CALD communities in South East Queensland.

You will be a good communicator with a deep understanding of community engagement and community development. The station needs a strategic thinker with strong people management skills, a solid understanding of financial management and someone who is effective in stakeholder engagement.

Preferably you will understand the regulatory environment of broadcasting, the dynamics of sponsorship and have a strong background in business marketing.

The position will be advertised via seek.com.au during the month of January. Applications should include a cover letter addressing the selection criteria as well as a copy of your CV.

Applications must be marked for Attention to the Secretary and sent to info@4eb.org.au or lodged online via seek.com.au by 31 January 2018.

Selection Criteria

Demonstrated experience in providing vision and leadership, including determining organisational directions and developing and implementing strategies to achieve goals, ideally in the community sector;

Demonstrated experience and skill in managing operations and administration, including overseeing organisational procedures, records and information management, correspondence, office space and equipment;

Demonstrated experience and skill in managing organisational finances, including implementing and monitoring the annual budget (as endorsed by the Board), overseeing ongoing financial administration and managing recurrent operational funding;

Demonstrated experience and skill in revenue generation, including business development and identifying and successfully obtaining new sources of philanthropic and government funding;

Demonstrated experience and skill in managing human resources, including employment of staff and volunteers and the implementation of a safe workplace and a productive organisational culture;

Excellent interpersonal skills, including the capacity to establish and maintain positive relationships with colleagues, stakeholders and funding bodies;

Knowledge and understanding of marketing, communications and fundraising, including implementing an organisational communications plan, maintaining an online presence, overseeing publicity and advertising and developing successful fundraising and sponsorship activities;