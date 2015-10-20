Governance

NEMBC Constitution

The National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters’ Council is the peak body for ethnic community broadcasters. The NEMBC develops policy, advocates on behalf of broadcasters, organises the annual National Conference and provides networking opportunities and resources for broadcasters.

The NEMBC registered as a Incorpoated Association in 1989 and slight amendements were made to the Constistuion at the NEMBC AGM in 2014 and is available at:

NEMBC Incorporated Association Constitution

A new NEMBC Company Constitution was accepted by the members at the NEMBC AGM in May 2022. The NEMBC is in the process of transitioning to a Company Limited by Guarantee.

NEMBC Constitution Australian Public Company, Limited By Guarantee

The NEMBC Board Communications

In our continuous efforts to keep you informed and engaged with the latest decisions of the NEMBC, I am pleased to share the pivotal developments from our latest board meeting on 9 April 2024.

A summary of key items discussed is below:

Future focussed Membership Forum

Looking ahead, we are excited about the upcoming Member Forum in May. This event will be our platform for feedback, sharing ideas, and collectively crafting the future of the NEMBC. We are committed to reshaping this event away from our previous conferences to ensure ample time for our members to can engage, reflect, and contribute to the NEMBC’s direction.

Empowering Youth Through Media

A youth engagement strategy was presented approved. This marks the establishment of an inaugural Australian Multicultural Youth Media Summit in Melbourne later this year. This initiative will not only provide a platform for young talent by fostering a new generation of multicultural broadcasters.

Enhanced Community TV and Membership Engagement

The Board recognises the importance of access to media in regional areas and our sector’s connections with community TV. As such a specific engagement strategy is needed. The NEMBC will create a direct appointment of a dedicated Director to steer this strategy, ensuring that our members in regional areas have a strong voice and platform.

Relocating premises

The board has provided in-principle support for the investment in securing a new base of operations for the NEMBC. There are two objectives with this decision: increasing capability to serve the membership whilst decreasing ongoing operating expenses. By securing this property, we foresee a future where we can host more community activities and service offerings to the membership without the recurring costs associated with external venues.

Strengthening our governance

The NEMBC is currently undertaking reforms to strengthen its governance processes. This is part of an ongoing set of changes that will ultimately improve the NEMBC’s membership sense of ownership and direction of our organisation.

The NEMBC Board is interested in conducting ongoing visits and discussions with our membership. If you are a current or prospective member, please do not hesitate to reach out to the President, Juan Paolo Legaspi, via email.

I hope that this latest update was useful, and I am open to any feedback or questions. I thank the CEO and board directors for their support and efforts in supporting the NEMBC and its mission in enabling our diverse communities to have a strong voice.

Yours sincerely

Juan Paolo Legaspi

President

Relevant NEMBC Documents

Board Charter

The NEMBC Board Charter can be viewed here:

NEMBC Board Charter

Strategic Plans

The NEMBC develops Strategic Plans to improve services for its members and the sector through a range of projects and activities,

NEMBC Strategic Plan 2020- 2025

NEMBC Strategic Plan 2013-2017

NEMBC Strategic Plan 2009-2012

Annual Reports

The NEMBC’s Annual Reports are available to view.

Read our Annual Reports.

Policies and Membership

Human Rights, Multiculturalism, Diversity and Equal Opportunity Policies