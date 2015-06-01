Funds Under Threat 2014

Funding for the community broadcasting sector is under threat. Ethnic programs could stop and radio stations be forced to close.



Funding could be cut in the Federal Budget to be announced next week on Tuesday 13 May 2014, if the government agrees with the National Commission of Audit Report.

At the 2013 NEMBC National Conference in Brisbane, The Hon. Wyatt Roy MP, Federal Member for Longman, represented Prime Minister Tony Abbott and delivered a speech on his behalf at the NEMBC Conference opening speeches. Please find the message from the Hon. Tony Abbott MP here and a video of the Hon. Wyatt Roy’s speech here.

The report has suggested abolishing ALL FUNDING to community broadcasting.

This is URGENT! We need your help to resist the cuts.

What you can do



Tell the Government the importance of ethnic community broadcasting

On your program and at your station

Discuss the issue on air and encourage your listeners to take action. You can read out the NEMBC Media Release or other material on this website.

Play our Community Service Announcement on your program. Download the CSA recorded by 4EB (right click and “save link as” – you can also listen below) or read the text script out on your program.

https://www.nembc.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/NEMBC-CSA_FundsUnderThreat_May2014.mp3

Print and display this poster at your radio station.

In your community

Ask for support from ethnic and multicultural organisations by asking them to send letters and make statements.

Get your organisation, family or friends involved.

Use Facebook, Twitter and other social media to spread the word.

Talking points and other resources

We need to let the government know that there has been over 30 years of bipartisan support for ALL community broadcasting.

We hope that the government will see reason when it develops its budget over the coming week but we need to make our voices heard.