Youth Media Conference 2017 – register now

August 22, 2017
by Russell Anderson
, , , , , , , , ,
Comments are off

­Youth Media Conference Canberra on Friday the 24 November at the Novotel Canberra on 65 Northbourne Avenue.

The Youth Media Conference is the only event of its kind in Australia bringing together young community radio broadcasters, media producers, community leaders and organisations from a diverse range of multicultural backgrounds. These young people are Australia’s leading network of up and coming media makers and are the faces that can with much inspiration shape Australia’s radio journalist landscape over the next twenty years.

We are pleased to announce our Keynote Speaker:

Alpha Cheng is a passionate teacher from Canberra, who advocates for acceptance and tolerance. His father was killed by an extremist and despite this suffering, Alpha speaks out on fairness and equality issues. Alpha believes Australia can be a better place when we all respect our rich diversity of cultures.

The EARLY BIRD has been extended till the 23 October so don’t miss out and register now and read more.

You can seek funding to help you attend the conference click here for the details.

For more information about the conference click here for subsidies, registration and more information.

 

About the Author

Subscribe to our eNews

Contact Us

PO Box 1144
Collingwood VIC 3066
(03) 9486 9549
admin@nembc.org.au

Connect with NEMBC

Twitter Facebook YouTube

Ethnic community broadcasting

Each week our sector broadcasts:
2,118 hours of content
in 100 languages
at 130 stations
created by 4000 volunteers

Find your local station

NEMBC Radio Stations Click on the map and zoom into your location to find community radio stations in your area.