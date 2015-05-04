Call for contributions – The Ethnic Broadcaster

May 04, 2015
by Camilo Montoya Yepes
We’re now taking contributions for the Winter 2015 issue of The Ethnic Broadcaster, our journal about the ethnic and multicultural community broadcasting sector.

We’d love to hear from you about what’s been going on at your station for our “Around the Stations” section. Short articles under 800 words are ideal, but let us know if you’d like to write a longer feature.

The deadline for articles is Thursday 28 May 2015. The magazine will be distributed in July 2015.

Feel free to email or call us if you have any ideas or suggestions for stories you’d like us to cover too.


