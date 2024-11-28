Celebrating 200 episodes!

We’re thrilled to announce that the NEMBC Multicultural AFL Footy Panel Show has reached a major milestone: 200 episodes!

Over the past 8 years, we’ve been bringing you the best insightful analysis, passionate debates, and hilarious banter of AFL and most recently starting this year the AFLW games. We’ve celebrated the rich diversity of our football community and showcased the incredible talent of multicultural players.

Catch our 200th episode special!

You can find it on demand here: https://ctvplus.org.au/series/the-nembc-multicultural-afl-panel-show/

The NEMBC would like to thank our amazing panel members, guests, and viewers for making this show possible, Producer and Director extraordinaire Fiv Antoniou who had a vision in bringing all these partners, personnel and training programs together from day one and still with us.