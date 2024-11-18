Content available: 2024 Mapping Social Cohesion Report

We are thrilled to announce that NEMBC has partnered with the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute for the 2024 Mapping Social Cohesion Report, providing our Members, Broadcasters and Stations with valuable content to support their work.
Content available:
- Media Release – English
- Media Release in Language – Available in Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Dari, Karen, Punjabi, Swahili, Tagalog, Vietnamese
- Key Messages in Language – Available in Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Dari, Karen, Punjabi, Swahili, Tagalog, Vietnamese
- Radio Grabs
- Social Media Tile
- The 2024 Mapping Social Cohesion Report is available here.