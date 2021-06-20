Image Description: orange and black headphones next to “Speak My Language//Diverse communities living well with a disability”

Speak My Language is talking about disability from culturally diverse perspectives.

Speak My Language (Disability) is starting on-air conversations with people who are culturally and linguistically diverse or from Indigenous communities about living well with a disability.

Through podcasts and multilingual community broadcasting, this program harnesses the power of storytelling to help make multicultural Australia a more inclusive place to live.

By sharing unique personal stories and practical advice from guest speakers, Speak My Language is promoting inclusion, challenging negative cultural stereotypes about disability and informing people about the opportunities, places and people that they can access.

A National Initiative

Speak My Language is funded by the Commonwealth Department of Social Services and is proudly delivered via an historic partnership between all State and Territory Ethnic and Multicultural Communities’ Councils and Multicultural Councils across Australia.

Round one of the program is underway, interviewing people across Australia in languages such as Spanish, Korean, Somali, Maltese, Hindi and Mandarin.

The program, which concludes in November 2022, will create podcasts and radio broadcasts in up to 25 languages.

These conversations will be broadcasted on ethnic and community radio, and be freely available for download on the Speak My Language website.

A Collaborative Initiative

Speak My Language is working in partnership with the National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters’ Council (NEMBC) to give a voice to Australians within the disability community who come from different language backgrounds.

The program is looking to collaborate with ethnic radio stations. Listeners from your community will benefit from the advice, resources and perspectives shared through Speak My Language. Consider getting involved.

If you are interested, contact:

Vanessa Papastavros

Communications and Engagement Officer

Speak My Language (Disability)

Vanessa.Papastavros@eccnsw.org.au

Learn more at https://speakmylanguage.com.au/ or follow @speakmylanguagedisability on social media.