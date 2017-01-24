Donate and be part of something bigger

The NEMBC needs your support and donating a small amount when added with other contributions, becomes something much bigger.

We know you are already passionate about radio — Your contribution will assist us to help keep the ethnic community broadcasting sector alive and dynamic!

The good news is that a donation to the NEMBC can be claimed as a deduction on your tax return – We can supply a tax deduction receipt.

With the end of the financial year looming your charitable donation will not only save you some tax dollars, but give you that wonderful glow that you are supporting something worthwhile.

Your kind support to the NEMBC will go towards the advocacy work that keeps our sector strong and has been a driving force in lobbying government for funding. It will support community programs and different groups of broadcasters with specific needs that support youth, women, new and emerging communities and most importantly the established communities.

The NEMBC has made a major contribution to ethnic community broadcasting over the many years and continues to run on the smell of an oily rag.

Donate as little or as much as you can to the NEMBC. Seeing your contribution at work – You will feel the satisfaction that only giving can bring.

For further details or to discuss your donation please call 03 9486 9549