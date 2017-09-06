— Main Menu —
Register for NEMBC Conference 2017 Canberra
2018 REGISTRATION National Conference
First Name
*
Last Name
Email
*
Address
*
Street Address
Address Line 2
City
State / Province / Region
ZIP / Postal Code
Country
Home telephone
Mobile phone
*
What is your Cultural Background?
Other organisation
Station
Program name
Program language
Day/Time/Duration of your program e.g. Mondays, weekly
2018Registration Fees
Select a Ticket
*
Member - $180.00
Member (Concession - pensioner, student, health card or unemployed) - $140.00
Non-Member - $250.00
Not Attending - $0.00
2018 Conference Dinner
*
Attending - $65.00
Not Attending
NB: No alcohol included in this price *
Dietary Requirement
Vegetarian
Vegan
Halal
Gluten Free
Dairy Free
Other, please specify
Will you be attending the AGM?
*
Yes
No
Total
$ 0.00
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
In the event that you require to cancel your attendance at the NEMBC 2017 Annual Conference in Canberra, please note that any cancellation received on or before November 13 will receive a refund of registration less an administration charge of $50.00. Cancellation after this date will not be refunded.”
Δ
Contact Us
PO Box 391 Abbotsford VIC 3067 (03) 9486 9549
admin@nembc.org.au
Connect with NEMBC
Ethnic community broadcasting
Each week our sector broadcasts: 2,118 hours of content in 100 languages at 130 stations created by 4000 volunteers
