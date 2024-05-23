Executive Officer, NEMBC

Dear Members and valued stakeholders

On behalf of the Board and as President of the National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters’ Council Incorporated (“NEMBC”), I would like to advise that our long serving Executive Officer, Russell Anderson, has now left NEMBC.

His years of service is marked by his dedication, vision, leadership and commitment to promoting diversity and multiculturalism in the media landscape.

Throughout his time with NEMBC, Russell has been a driving force behind numerous initiatives that have significantly enhanced the representation and voice of ethnic and multicultural communities in broadcasting. His efforts have not only strengthened the organisation but have also positively impacted countless individuals and communities across Australia.

Russell’s leadership has seen NEMBC grow in influence and scope, fostering a more inclusive media environment where diverse voices are heard and celebrated. His passion for inclusivity and his tireless work ethic have set a high standard for all of us, and his legacy will undoubtedly endure.

As Russell embarks on his next journey, we extend our sincere thanks for all his efforts and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

During this transition period, Maria Francis, Project Consultant from NFP Success is assisting the Executive Committee and NEMBC. Maria can be contacted on 0418 171 352 or maria@nfpsuccess.com.au.

If you should you have any further queries, I can be contacted via mobile 0403 784 632 or email jplegaspi@gmail.com.

Yours sincerely

Juan Paolo Legaspi

President

Executive Committee

NEMBC