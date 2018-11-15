Become a Champion of Ethnic community broadcasting – extend your reach to a national level

Would you like to become an NEMBC MEDIA Representative and champion the cause of ethnic community broadcasting nationally?

The NEMBC is open to receive applications from ethnic community broadcasters to cover news, issues and events at local level and share their stories on a national level to hundreds and thousands of national listeners through the presentation of , news, talk-back and sports radio, in any ethno-specific language(s).

FILL OUT THE FORM and we will contact you to see what your interests are; it could be sport, Arts, politics, fashion or even just wanting to extend your audience to social media. SIGN UP HERE

MEDIA Representatives for the NEMBC will find it easier to obtain media accreditation from major sporting, arts and social event producers.

Presently the NEMBC is looking for looking for 6 to 8 Members interested in becoming sports reporters.

What is required to become an Champion:

Trained in basic broadcasting and/or radio media journalism

Personal identification (drivers licence or passport)

Supply a passport photo of themselves (used on identity pass)

Support document (letter) from the applicants radio station manager

Be selected by the NEMBC to become A Champs

Enthusiastic and ready to cover breaking news / event stories in their local area

Material that NEMBC MEDIA Representatives produce shall be networked and distributed nationally by the NEMBC which in turn shall promote the NEMBC’s marketing / branding image and profile as well as local multicultural radio stations.

A Champion will produce material in the following formats:

Audio / MP3

Text / Word format

On-line

Website content

Facebook,

Twitter and

Other digital mediums

Cost:

The only financial cost is the issue each accredited A Champ with a laminated numbered MEDIA photo identity pass and lanyard at $5 per A Champ. The pass shall be designed and printed internally therefore minimizing costs.