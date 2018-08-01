Latest Edition of The Ethnic Broadcaster

August 01, 2018
by Russell Anderson
Click here to download the latest Ethinc Broadcaster Journal.

The latest edition of The Ethnic Broadcaster is available on our website and includes articles from Minister Fifield, Minster Rowland and Senator Di Natalie. You can read or listen in full to Professor Gillian Triggs presentation on “Multicultural Australia in a Post Truth Era’. As well as important information from Around the Stations.

To read the full transcrpit of Professor Gillian Triggs click here or the audio to listen to the presentation she gave click here.

To download The Ethnic Broadcaster click on the fron page picture

