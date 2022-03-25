NEMBC’s NSW Multilingual News (MNN)

All Languages A-Z:

These daily news bulletins are available for free to any ethnic community broadcasters that would like to play them on their programs. Listen to the programs on Soundcloud or request an MP3 file be sent to you from admin@nembc.org.au to receive them daily before midday from Monday to Sunday.

The NEMBC was concerned that non-English speaking people were not receiving the necessary news and health information during the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia is a country known for its media diversity and multilingual community broadcasting plays an important role connecting ethnic communities on a local level; reaching at least 2.3 million listeners on an average per week

It’s important for the ethnic broadcast sector to produce their own programs in a style that reflects the connectedness of those communities and provides news, health information and empowering stories of diversity.

The MNS is an initiative that demonstrates how ethnic community broadcasting can take the lead in a time of crisis. The MNS shows how dynamic and responsive the sector can be by establishing this news agency within a matter of weeks.

For further information, contact Russell Anderson Executive Producer Director of the MNS and the Executive Officer of the NEMBC at exec@nembc.org.au or 0418 630 237