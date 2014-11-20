The NEMBC has a national membership of ethnic and multicultural broadcasters from community radio and television stations across Australia.
NEMBC membership is open to any Australian community radio or television program which is regularly broadcast in a language other than English, or a multicultural program. NEMBC membership costs $35 per financial year.
By joining the NEMBC, ethnic broadcasters demonstrate their support for multilingual programming on a national level. They also join a diverse national community of like-minded broadcasters, volunteers and community leaders representing over 95 community language groups.
Other interested individuals and organisations who support the goals of the NEMBC can apply to become an affiliated member. Click here to see the NEMBC’s membership list for 2020/2021.
Membership Benefits
Members receive a number of immediate benefits:
Discounts to the NEMBC National Conference
- Travel subsidies to the National Conference from anywhere in Australia
- The ability to contribute to policies and projects at the Conference and AGM and through the NEMBC’s committees
- Voting rights at the AGM and eligibility to be elected the NEMBC’s committees
- The opportunity to be nominated for one of the NEMBC’s prestigious multicultural community broadcasting awards
- Subscription and delivery of The Ethnic Broadcaster (the NEMBC’s triannual magazine)
- The opportunity to be published in The Ethnic Broadcaster
- Participation in the NEMBC’s projects
- Access to the NEMBC’s services, including advice and support on issues facing ethnic community broadcasters
Unity and Representation
The NEMBC plays an essential role in lobbying the federal government to maintain and increase funding for the ethnic and multicultural community broadcasting sector. Our annual lobby campaign gives a voice to the sector, without which the ethnic program funding which stations receive would be under threat. Stations can currently receive funding for ethnic broadcasting from the Community Broadcasting Foundation. The NEMBC has recently negotiated for higher funding rates for programs at regional and remote stations, programs serving new and emerging communities, and new programs in their first two years of broadcasting.
Membership is important to us because it demonstrates to the government the drive and passion of multicultural community radio programmers and the size and reach of the ethnic community broadcasting sector—truly Australia’s largest multilingual institution. Through your membership you can inform the NEMBC of some the issues and challenges ethnic broadcasters encounter so that we can develop strategies to better assist broadcasters.
Membership Application
To join the NEMBC please complete print and complete the appropriate form below and post to: NEMBC, PO Box 391, Abbotsford VIC 3067. Payment can be made by cheque, money order or EFT.
- NEMBC Membership Application Form 2019-2020 for ethnic and multicultural community programs will be available from July 2019
- NEMBC Affiliated Membership Application Form 2019-2020 for other interested individuals or organisations will be available from July 2019
Alternatively, fill out the form online here.
Please contact us if you have any queries about joining the NEMBC.
Membership Renewal
NEMBC memberships expire at the end of each financial year, on 30 June.
To renew your membership, contact the NEMBC Operations Officer at operations@nembc.org.au or (03) 9486 9549.