The NEMBC has a national membership of ethnic and multicultural broadcasters from community radio and television stations across Australia.

NEMBC membership is open to any Australian community radio or television program which is regularly broadcast in a language other than English, or a multicultural program. NEMBC membership costs $35 per financial year.

By joining the NEMBC, ethnic broadcasters demonstrate their support for multilingual programming on a national level. They also join a diverse national community of like-minded broadcasters, volunteers and community leaders representing over 95 community language groups.

Other interested individuals and organisations who support the goals of the NEMBC can apply to become an affiliated member. Click here to see the NEMBC’s membership list for 2020/2021.