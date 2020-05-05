NATIONAL Multilingual News Service (MNS)

For Multicultural Communities During the COVID-19 Crisis

The NEMBC has started a Multilingual News Service (MNS) and is producing daily news bulletins in 6 languages with plans for expansion.

The MNS is produced by ethnic community radio broadcasters in Spanish, Hindi, Arabic, Punjabi, Pacific Islander English and Mandarin with plans to include Indonesian, Vietnamese and an Asian English program this week.

These daily 5 minute news bulletins are available for free to any ethnic community broadcasters that would like to play them on their programs. Listen to the programs on Soundcloud or request an MP3 file be sent to you from admin@nembc.org.au to receive them daily before midday from Monday to Saturday.

The NEMBC was concerned that non-English speaking people were not receiving the necessary news and health information during the coronavirus pandemic. Research shows that ethnic communities are the highest rated group feeling the stress (79%) of this pandemic compared to those people with English as their first language (61%)”.

Australia is a country known for its media diversity and multilingual community broadcasting plays an important role connecting ethnic communities on a local level; reaching at least 2.3 million listeners on an average per week

It’s important for the ethnic broadcast sector to produce their own programs in a style that reflects the connectedness of those communities and provides news, health information and empowering stories of diversity.

The MNS is an initiative that demonstrates how ethnic community broadcasting can take the lead in a time of crisis. The MNS shows how dynamic and responsive the sector can be by establishing this news agency within a matter of weeks.

The MNS is now rolling out in most capital cities across Australia, with more towns and cities coming on board this week. At its full capacity producing 16 languages a day this service has the potential to reach 1.7 million non-English speaking people on a weekly basis.

While Australia is now in the process of easing lock-downs, the MNS will play an important role for vulnerable communities to reconnect, address ‘spikes’ or new ‘waves’ of the coronavirus and to alleviate personal stress during post-crisis recovery. Returning to work, the economic downturn, border and migration issues will be some of the issues addressed.

Rather than wait for external funding, the NEMBC is funding the pilot service to show its viability and value. The NEMBC will continue to seek government, non-government and philanthropist support to maintain the service beyond the next few months.

For further information, contact Russell Anderson Executive Producer Director of the MNS and the Executive Officer of the NEMBC at exec@nembc.org.au or 0418 630 237