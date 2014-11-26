Fiv was recently the executive producer for Gogos Entertainment’s concert productions including tour management as well as heading Neos Kosmos’ (English Edition) media business development program. Fiv is a successful journalist, specializing in mainstream features, AFL and motorsport including Formula 1.

Currently, Fiv is one of the AFL’s most senior Multicultural Ambassadors attached to the Carlton Football Club.

Fiv comes to the NEMBC from 3ZZZ after spending last year as their marketing and sponsorship manager. Having the benefit of previous experience in Multicultural media, arts and exhibitions, Fiv is no stranger to the NEMBC community and brings to the fore his unique experience and abilities.

Tertiary educated in IT and Business Administration, Fiv Antoniou, comes from an entrepreneurial entertainment background and was the one time owner of the Comedy Café and Comedy Lounge Studio where the Doug Anthony All-Stars, Tiboldi Brothers ( Wogs out of Work / Acropolis Now) and many more mainstream comedians were discovered and produced by Fiv to become celebrities in their own right.