Fiv Antoniou

November 26, 2014
by Russell Anderson
Comments are off

 

Fiv was recently the executive  producer for  Gogos  Entertainment’s  concert  productions including  tour  management  as well as  heading  Neos Kosmos’ (English Edition) media business development  program. Fiv is a  successful journalist,  specializing in mainstream features, AFL and  motorsport including Formula 1.

Currently, Fiv is one  of the  AFL’s most senior Multicultural Ambassadors attached to the Carlton Football Club.

Fiv comes  to the NEMBC from 3ZZZ after spending  last  year as their marketing and sponsorship manager. Having the  benefit of previous experience in Multicultural media,  arts and exhibitions,  Fiv is no stranger to the NEMBC community and  brings to the fore his unique experience and abilities.

Tertiary educated in IT and  Business  Administration, Fiv Antoniou, comes  from an entrepreneurial entertainment  background and  was  the  one  time  owner  of the  Comedy Café  and  Comedy Lounge  Studio where  the  Doug Anthony All-Stars, Tiboldi Brothers ( Wogs out  of Work / Acropolis  Now) and  many more  mainstream comedians  were  discovered  and  produced by Fiv to become  celebrities in their  own right.

Subscribe to our eNews

Contact Us

PO Box 391
Abbotsford VIC 3067
(03) 9486 9549
admin@nembc.org.au

Connect with NEMBC

Twitter Facebook YouTube

Ethnic community broadcasting

Each week our sector broadcasts:
2,118 hours of content
in 100 languages
at 130 stations
created by 4000 volunteers

Find your local station

NEMBC Radio Stations Click on the map and zoom into your location to find community radio stations in your area.