The Media Kit is a resource kit to support the participation of ethnic communities in community broadcasting, especially new and emerging communities, young people and women.

New and emerging communities may not know what community radio stations can offer their community, and often community radio stations lack the capacity to reach out to new communities. The NEMBC Media Kit aims to bridge this gap.

For new and emerging communities, the kit will help your community further your understanding of the Australia media landscape, develop your media leadership skills and increase your access and representation in community media as well as mainstream media.

For community radio stations, the kit will assist you in reaching out to refugee and migrant communities with information on how to break down the barriers affecting participation, and support new communities to broadcast at your station.

For community organisations and service providers, the kit will help you support the communities you work with to understand the media landscape in Australia, plan media campaigns, and participate in community media.

These booklets were produced by the NEMBC in conjunction with a range of partners. Just click on the cover image of each booklet to view or download. If you would like hard copies of the media kit, please contact us.

The Media Kit contains:

Leadership Media Manual (booklet)

The Leadership Media Manual is a resource for people interested in the basics of leadership and the effective use of media. The manual discusses leadership skills and explains how the media in Australia works, offering advice on how to respond to the media, build networks, run a media campaign, or make the most of social media and online media.

Handbook for Youth Empowerment through Media Participation (brochure)

This booklet uses the NEMBC’s Next Generation Media project as a practical example of how to train young people and get them involved in community radio. The booklet gives an overview of project planning, using partnerships to run successful programs, applying for funds, recruiting participants, engaging with a training organisation and mentoring.

Engaging Communities: Involving New and Emerging Communities at Your Radio Station (brochure)

This booklet provides community radio stations with information about refugee communities and the role community radio can play in breaking down barriers. It advises radio stations how to reach out and engage with the communities and settlement service providers.

Value of Community Radio: Supporting New and Emerging Communities to Broadcast (brochure)

This booklet provides community groups, organisations or service providers with background information on community radio and how it works, how to get involved in radio and the importance of community radio for emerging communities and building community connections.

Becoming a Community Radio Broadcaster (DVD)