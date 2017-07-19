The AFL Multicultural Football Show

Hear AFL broadcasts in your language!

The NEMBC is proud to announce that we are in partnership with the AFL and 3ZZZ to produce audio in various languages for the Australian Football League.

The NEMBC is distributing radio programs and news pieces in MP3 and on Soundcloud of live matches over the 8 weeks leading up to the AFL final on August 28.

The matches and news pieces will be in Arabic, Spanish, Hindi and Mandarin and the podcast show will be in English.

The dates and languages for the live broadcasts are below and will be made available to listen to on Soundcloud or Downlaod them from the NEMBC website

Round 15 Sunday July 2 Hawthorn v Collingwood 3.10pm Arabic Round 16 Saturday 8 July St. Kilda v Richmond 7.15pm Hindi Round 17 Sunday 16 July Carlton v Western Bulldogs 3.10pm Mandarin Round 18 Sunday 23 July Richmond v GWS Giants 1.00pm Spanish Round 19 Sunday 30 July Collingwood v Adelaide 3.10pm Mandarin

The English podcast show and language news segments will be made during the following dates.

Round 17 Week of July 10 Round 18 Week of July 17 Round 19 Week of July 24 Round 20 Week of July 31 Round 21 Week of August 7 Round 22 Week of August 14 Round 23 Week of August 21 Finals Week 1 Week of August 28

To listen to the podcast and news segments please click on the link below and the audio will appear when it is available to listen

Click here to download the podcast.