This is an election year for: the President and Vice President and the NEMBC Executive Committee and Youth and Women’s Committees. Nominations forms are available on our website and there will be nomination forms available at the Conference. Nominations for any of these committees close at 5.30pm Saturday the 25th of November 2017.

For all those wishing to attend the NEMBC AGM we request that you send as soon as possible your Letter of Appointment nominating your delegates and voting delegates and how many votes each of the delegates will hold. Delegates must be appointed by the ‘governing body’ of the station, and a Letter of Appointment signed by the relevant President, Secretary or Manager, confirming your board met and stating the names and number of votes for each delegate. Please send the letter to the NEMBC Secretariat to PO Box 1144, Collingwood VIC 3066, fax to (03) 9486 9547, or email admin@nembc.org.au. For any assistance contact the NEMBC office on (03) 9486 9549.

While this Letter of Appointment is not due until the deadline of 5.30pmpm Saturday 25th of November, the sooner we have the delegate’s names and votes the more organised and prepared we are for your AGM.

Read the Guide to the AGM Made Easy if you would like to know more about how our AGM works.

Letter of Appointment.

Letter of Appointment for Members at Access Stations

Proxy Forms

Nomination Forms