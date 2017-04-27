The NEMBC wins Human Rights Commission Award for ‘Racism. It Stops With Me’ campaign

The National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters Council (NEMBC) has won the prestigious Australian Human Rights Award: Racism. It Stops With Me.

The NEMBC is deeply honoured to accept this award and acknowledges its President Dr. Tangikina Steen, the NEMBC board members and staff for their work in supporting ethnic community broadcasters.

Ethnic community broadcasting and community broadcasting in Australia is unique. Nowhere else in the world is there such a depth, breadth and diversity of community media.

This award is really for the more than 4,000 volunteer ethnic community broadcasters. who produce radio programs around Australia that help build social cohesion and are a voice for multiculturalism in this country.

The tireless work of all ethnic broadcasters and volunteers has helped to create a multicultural Australia that is accepting, diverse and non-racist.

