Water safety explainer in Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi

The NEMBC supports the water safety campaign: to help foster connections among diverse communities, empowering individuals to be well-informed, engaged citizens who can make educated decisions and to be safe.

The English Script for this campaign

Swimming at Australian beaches can be an incredible experience. But it’s crucial to be aware of potential risks. By following these guidelines, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable time in the water.

Before heading to the beach, it’s essential to check the weather and surf conditions by listening to local radio stations, checking online resources, or even asking the lifeguards on duty. This will help you make informed decisions about whether it’s safe to swim or if it’s better to stay on the shore.

Only swim between the red and yellow flags. These flags indicate the safe areas to swim and are patrolled by trained lifeguards or surf lifesavers.

Be mindful of your swimming abilities. If you’re not a confident swimmer, stay in shallow water or remain on the shore. Remember, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Be cautious of rip currents. These powerful currents can pull you away from the shore, making it difficult to swim back. If you find yourself caught in a rip, try to stay calm and swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of its pull. Once you’re free from the current, you can then swim back to the beach.

Always keep an eye on children when they’re near the water. Accidents can happen quickly. Make sure you enrol your children in swimming lessons early to ensure their safety and enjoyment in the water.

Let someone know before you go swimming and avoid going alone. Tell a responsible person where you are going and when you plan to return.

Remember to always prioritise your safety, respect the ocean, and seek assistance from lifeguards if needed. So, grab your sunscreen, swim between the flags, and make the most of your beach adventure in Australia.

Note: This material is produced to be freely available and played. If used please make reference to the NEMBC MEDIA as the producers.