The NEMBC runs media based projects for young people from diverse communities around Australia.

We aim to foster the development and growth of young people from ethnic and multicultural backgrounds, particularly those from new and emerging communities, by providing them with support, representation, and skills building opportunities.

Want to partner with us or get involved in some of our programs? Email the NEMBC’s Project Officer.

To support youth broadcasters, the NEMBC Youth Committee was established to ensure young people have a strong voice in ethnic broadcasting. It is vital the experiences, perspectives and ideas of young people are heard to ensure that ethnic and multicultural community broadcasting services the needs of ethnic, migrant and refugee young people Australia wide.

