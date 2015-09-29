The current Youth Committee members are:

ACT

Saad Khalid – 1CMS

Tasmania

Bung Fu – 7THE

QLD

Alogaina Mamea – 4EB

Are you interested in representing broadcasters in your state?

Applications are now open for the NEMBC Youth Committee in South Australia and New South Wales.

Represent broadcasters in your state and territory, get involved in youth project initiatives and bring up issues which are affecting youth broadcasters.

Interested? Submit an application including a CV and 100 words outlining your involvement in multicultural broadcasting. Please send all inquiries and applications to Tara at the NEMBC: projectofficer@nembc.org.au