The current Youth Committee members are:
ACT
Saad Khalid – 1CMS
Tasmania
Bung Fu – 7THE
QLD
Alogaina Mamea – 4EB
Are you interested in representing broadcasters in your state?
Applications are now open for the NEMBC Youth Committee in South Australia and New South Wales.
Represent broadcasters in your state and territory, get involved in youth project initiatives and bring up issues which are affecting youth broadcasters.
Interested? Submit an application including a CV and 100 words outlining your involvement in multicultural broadcasting. Please send all inquiries and applications to Tara at the NEMBC: projectofficer@nembc.org.au