2024 NEMBC Conference Program

PROGRAM at a GLANCE
2024 Conference in Adelaide – at the Stanford Grand Adelaide Hotel, 2 Jetty Road, Glenelg SA.
|Friday 24 May 2024
|3:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|Women’s Broadcasters Session
|6:30 pm to 8:00 pm
|Friday night reception Welcome networking session
|Saturday 25 May 2024
|9:00 am
|OPENING and PLENARY Session
|11:00 am
|Morning tea
|11:30 am
|Amplify Our Voices
Focus on contribution and active citizens
Community broadcasting enriches Australia’s multicultural landscape, fostering understanding, representation, and social cohesion, empowering active citizenship and countering stereotypes.
(Roadmap page 31- point 3 bullet point 2 and 3)
|Grow our capabilities
Invest in our people to attract and develop a skilled, capable workforce.
(Roadmap page 22-23 points 1,2 and 3)
|Secure Capacity to meet community needs:
Focus on stations and technology
Stations are supported to ensure all Australians can access community broadcasting across AM/FM, DDAB+, terrestrial TV, Online and emerging platforms of their choice.
(Roadmap page 34-35 points 1)
|1:00 pm
|Lunch
|2:00 pm
|Amplify Our Voices Session 2
and Combined Celebrating our Diversity
Focus on sector wide strategy, migration and NEC’s.
A sector-wide strategy addresses migration and intergenerational change, engaging multicultural communities, especially new groups. Broadcasters connect and celebrate migrant cultures, supporting successful settlement.
(Roadmap page 31 point 1)
(Roadmap page 27 point 3)
| Grow our capabilities Session 2
Focus on Training and pathways.
Expand training and career pathway programs allowing community broadcasters to acquire new skills that open employment opportunities
(Roadmap page 22 – point 1 – bullet 3)
|Secure Capacity to meet community need Session 2
Focus on news and emergencies
(Roadmap page 35 point 2 & 3)
Support broadcasters in creating trusted, local news for underserved communities. They play a vital role in disaster resilience aligned with local needs.
|3:00 pm
|Afternoon tea
|3:30 am – 4:30 pm
|Amplify Our Voices Session 3
Amplifying Australian music, arts and creative industries
(Roadmap page 30 point 1)
|Grow our capabilities Session 3
Support broadcasters with strong, effective and collaborative sector organisations.
(Roadmap page 23 point 4)
Focus on member engagement.
How the NEMBC can support its members.
Membership Model as part of the Constitution and Membership Classification
|Secure Capacity to meet community need Session 3
(Roadmap page 35 point 4)
Community Television is supported to be accessible to Australians in more markets and platforms. Include C44 and C31 – online business model.
|4:30 pm to 5.30 pm
|Final Plenary Session
|5:30 pm
|Conference Concludes
|7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
|Conference Gala Dinner and Award night
|Sunday 26 May 2024
|9:00 am to 1:00 pm
|NEMBC AGM