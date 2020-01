Podcasting Basics Webinar

Explore the basics of creating your own podcast package with the NEMBC and CMTO:

1. Record your podcast

2. Edit and mix using audacity

3. Mix in music from legal sources

4. Save file in small MP3 format

5. Create a podcast channel

6. Upload, publish & share

If you want to know more than ring the NEMBC 03 9486 9549 or the CMTO 02 9318 9626

Click here to view the Webinar.