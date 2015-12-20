The CBF Reforms Explained

The last consultation period of the CBF, on the 18 December was for the first time open and transparent so the sector could see what was being said. Previously it was a closed shop and the CBF stated they had majority support from the sector. From this open submission process it is clear that the CBF does not have the support that it claims.

The submissions are available on the CBF website at: http://www.cbf.com.au/cbf-update/responses-embracing-change-stronger-future-community-broadcasting/

The CBF received 66 submissions, of which 61 respondents agreed to have their submission published.

The NEMBC analyses of the submissions are: There are 40% that are strongly opposed and there are 40% clearly in favour of the reforms. There are about 15% that raise serious questions that the CBF cannot go ahead with their proposed model. And 5% are anonymous.

Here are some of the responses from organisations that oppose the new model or raise some serious questions:

2SER Sydney Educational Radio

“The current proposals do also not address the costs of any change, or provide any mechanism for appeals, or even an adequate process by which a board can be reviewed or replaced.

Given that the funds the CBF manages have been earmarked for community broadcasters, this needs to be addressed. There needs to be some mechanism for the sector to have greater

input on the running of the organization, without compromising the CBF’s independence. There is a concern amongst community broadcasters of a lack of democratic input bought

about by these changes, this could be resolved by having some greater mechanism by which organizations which have fully elected boards, such as the CBAA, provide checks and balances.

I expect the peak body to be able to advocate on my behalf when it comes to funding. Given some recent decisions, I can well recognize people’s fear of the CBF becoming a ‘sector shaper’ as opposed to a funding body.”

Melanie Withnall Station Manager and CBAA board member

2BOB Taree – Manning Valley

“With regard to the changes to Ethnic Broadcasting funding, we oppose them, as these changes will place a greater burden on us in the grant application process, and very likely to see a reduction in the funding that we receive for operational support. This funding (as do other CBF grants) represents significant part of our budget, and our volunteer efforts to keep the station operational provides the platform for our ethnic broadcasters to service their communities. The elimination of the hourly rate of funding is not a course of action we support. Ethnic Broadcasting is an original strand of Australia’s Public Broadcasting philosophy”

2GLF Liverpool

“There appears to be no analysis or investigation into the impact these changes will make to the different type of business models station use. There is also very little detail on how the transition process will work and any guidance on the consultation process that will be in place when the actual grant guidelines are determined or published.

We suspect we would be worse off as would many other sub-metropolitan stations under the new funding model.

We are very concerned there is the potential that these changes will have a major impact on our current business model with a very short time frame to implement changes”.

Glen Burns, Treasurer

One FM Shepparton

“We are about to apply for the Ethnic Programs Grants and the present system of applying seems very simple and equitable. It encourages stations like ours to reach out to ethnic communities to have language programs. We are not sure if the new interim guidelines which will require us to prove actual costs would provide the same incentive to start new programs.”

Jason Welsh, CEO

Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association (CAAMA)

“CAAMA believes that there is a need for CBF to change as over the last 7 or so years, it has evolved from an easily understood grants-provider organisation, into a broader, almost multipurpose organisation where providing grants is no longer the core focus. The original objectives of CBF should be re-examined to re-track CBF back to its original ‘reason for being’- that being to administer and coordinate the allocation of funds provided to it by the Government, and to provide the administration of those funds through a transparent and equitable process that now seems to have been lost to the sector.

I would also note that there has been minimal consultation with the Indigenous broadcast sector, and certainly CAAMA has not been involved to any great extent in discussing the impact of the proposed changes to the CBF structure.

The Northern Alliance, and CAAMA, will need to be persuaded and included on this issue for acceptance by this sector.”

Michael Robertson, CAAMA Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Northern Indigenous Media Alliance

3KND – Melbourne’s Indigenous Station

“Whatever else is in the detail of the proposal, this is the core intention: to remove this direct connection back to sector representatives, and accountability back to the sector. A pretend version of accountability will take its place, with handpicked individuals who will represent nobody but themselves.

The community radio sector is made up of many nations and cultures. The saving grace of the CBF, until recent times, is that it was set up in a way that those many cultures were represented. It was set up to serve the sector, under the overall direction of elected representatives of the sector peak bodies who had accountability back to that sector body. We allowed the CBF to receive and distribute our money on that basis. It’s our money, not the CBF’s money, because we successfully lobbied the government for it.”

Jim Remedio Stations Manager and ex-CBF Board member.

3PBS – previous CBAA President Adrian Baso.

‘Per hour funding’ versus the ‘cost of production’ for certain specialist broadcasters. This change is dramatic and I can understand the quite vocal reaction from some quarters on moving from the current straight forward approach of an amount per hour by satisfying certain criteria, to that of justification and interrogation of figures (costs of production). I can understand that the CBF wants to support certain groups that need more help, but this could be achieved in a less bureaucratic and confrontational manner. By simply applying a ratcheted-up hourly rate for those areas that are needing extra assistance would be an effective and efficient means of achieving such support. I might add that the proposed stance by the CBF is not supported by the original Nous report or the Content Review that was undertaken.

4EB Brisbane’s Full time ethnic station

This Submission made by 4EB in Brisbane explains in detail how successful the hourly rate is and the reason why it needs to be maintained:

“With respect to ethnic programs and the proposed grant categories there are a large amount of variables with respect to costs and access to local funding. It must be understood that it is the value of a local program broadcast in language that is the key deliverable and not what it may or may not cost to get such a program to air. Whilst some costs may appear to be generic across Australia this is false as every program is different in every way. Ethnic language programs differ in timeslots across Australia with some programs operating during drive time, some daytime, early mornings, evenings and late nights. Some CALD communities and volunteers are located nearby to the stations, others have broadcasters that travel more than 100 kilometres for the opportunity to volunteer. Some communities have wealthy donors, sponsorship opportunities, highly skilled broadcasters and fundraisers, and some communities have none of these characteristics. Some communities have support through clubs and consuls and others such as Kurdish may have no such support.

There are many variables and this is the case within all communities with respect to region and timing throughout Australia. Local and world events impact on the diaspora and through these ebbs and flows community access stations such as 4EB must support these communities as best it can whilst maintaining a level of support which could be deemed to be reasonably fair and somewhat equitable. Otherwise, as has been drafted within grant guidelines ‘competitiveness’ is to be a key determinant in deciding access to community media.

Community stations such as 4EB must maintain access and fairness and this has been achieved by providing different levels of support to different communities depending on the circumstances but the primary goal is to build capacity for CALD communities to develop regular radio programs to support citizenship and strengthen those communities whilst strengthening the community at large.

As alluded to, costs fluctuate dramatically and the largest cost and largest asset for community organisations are the staff and volunteers. Costs for a specific language group may include all or none of the following – technical and broadcast equipment, training, technical support, production, conflict resolution, organisational or administrative support, marketing, meeting rooms, locker storage, computers, computer software, data storage, security, internet and wireless access, website and server access locally and remotely, streaming and on-demand services, emergency programming, phone calls, photocopies, printouts and social media. Some of the items are basic requirements whilst all have become standard in modern media.

Essentially, the costs of producing a program and the ability to raise funds for a specific program irrespective of which city it is broadcast from should not be a factor when determining how much funding should be provided for a particular ethnic program. It should remain that each program has a weighted hourly rate as per the current grant allocation system for ethnic program grants. Community radio is about access and empowerment. A competitive funding model runs contrary to the purpose and underlying values of having community run media.”

Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA)

While the CBAA in general supports the CBF reforms like many other organisaations they have said the hourly rate should be maintained; this is clearly stated in their July 2015 submission:

‘It is noted that neither the Nous Review report nor the Content Review report recommended this change. The CBAA is yet to hear a solid argument for the proposed changes [the hourly rates] and believe that, in the absence of an extensive consultation process backed by sound reasoning, they should not go ahead at this time’.(CBAA Submission July 2015)