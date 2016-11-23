See the live coverage of the conference!

November 23, 2016
by Edgar Tan
Comments are off

You can catch-up on the 2016 NEMBC conference, see what the eChamps recorded.

Follow their posts at eChamps.nembc.org.au to keep the conversation going.

Conference Saturday 26 November

Conference Opening

Keynote Presentation

Plenary on Idenitity

Plenary on Representation

Session on Reporting Islam

Session on CBF Grants

Session on Journalism and Accreditation

Session on Asylum Seekers and Refugees

Session on Networking and Marketing

Youth Media Conference 25 November

Keynote Presentation

Plenary Session: Talk To Your Leaders!

Taking Youth Issues to People Who Can Make a Change

Reporting Islam

Become a networking champion

Lighting Sessions

Wrap Up

The Gala Dinner and Awards Night

 

 

About the Author

Subscribe to our eNews

Contact Us

PO Box 1144
Collingwood VIC 3066
(03) 9486 9549
admin@nembc.org.au

Connect with NEMBC

Twitter Facebook YouTube

Ethnic community broadcasting

Each week our sector broadcasts:
2,118 hours of content
in 100 languages
at 130 stations
created by 4000 volunteers

Find your local station

NEMBC Radio Stations Click on the map and zoom into your location to find community radio stations in your area.